RAK Ruler receives UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation delegation

This was stated by Sheikh Saud when he received at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, a delegation of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and members of the organising committee of the Ras Al Khaimah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which is being held on 16th and 17th February for the fourth year.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, and other sports officials attended the meeting.

Sheikh Saud praised the pioneering efforts exerted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to promote the sport among juniors and youth as the country was able to occupy a prestigious stature on the international map.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, extended gratitude to Sheikh Saud for the warm welcome and for his support to the international sports society, which has encouraged them to accomplish achievements in various games.