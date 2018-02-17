Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamad bin Isa attend King of Bahrain Endurance Cup

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made these remarks when he attended the King of Bahrain Endurance Cup, alongside King Hamad bin Isa, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Organised by the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation at the Bahrain International Endurance Village, the 120-km King of Bahrain Endurance Cup race saw the participation of numerous riders vying for the title.

On the sidelines of the race, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed met King Hamad in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan, President of the Olympic Committee, and the Bahrain Endurance Team Captain, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

They discussed fraternal relations and a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. They also spoke about the great impact of Sheikh Mohammed’s support to equestrian and endurance races on the sport.

A number of Sheikhs, officials and sports figures, attended the race.