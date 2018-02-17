UAE provides AED8- million relief assistance to Angola

The gesture is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

A relief aircraft carrying tens of tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, relief supplies and logistics shipped from the International Humanitarian City, IHC, in Dubai arrived in the capital, Luanda.

A team of the ERC supervised the implementation of a number of humanitarian tasks including the delivery of medicines and medical supplies to health institutions in Angola.

The country is facing many health challenges, such as malaria, yellow fever and other endemic diseases on the African continent.

The ERC team has distributed other relief aid, which included necessary food parcels to the underprivileged. The team was also briefed about their living conditions and future needs in co-ordination with the Angola Red Cross.

Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, emphasised that the relief operation in Angola is a continuation of the country and wise leadership's approach to supporting victims of the humanitarian crisis everywhere and anytime regardless of any other non-humanitarian considerations.

He added that the gesture enhances the UAE's humanitarian and development initiatives in the African arena, which have not stopped over the past decades.

He also noted that the humanitarian aid programme in Angola is also a result of the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed to Angola last December. The initiative also embodies the philanthropic body's desire to support development areas in Angola.