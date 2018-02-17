Mohamed bin Zayed receives U.S. Senator Tom Cotton

Sheikh Mohamed and the U.S. Senator discussed cooperation and bilateral relations between the UAE and the U.S., and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the existing ties between the two friendly countries and in the light of the mutual desire to develop them in various fields.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas. Sheikh Mohamed and Senator Cotton also tackled the international initiatives and efforts exerted to contain crisis witnessed by the region.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and the accompanying delegation of the U.S. Senator.