NMC receives Innovation Management Standards Certification

This coveted certification, issued by international technical and business services organisation and classification society, Lloyd’s Register, is in collaboration with PDCA Management Consultancy, a UAE-based company specialising in innovation systems. The win adds to the Council’s commitment to encouraging creativity, and its vision to build an enlightened national media that is in line with the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world.

The certificate was received by NMC Director General Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, in the presence of Ayman Ketili, Business Development Manager for the Middle East, Africa and India at Lloyd’s Register, as well as PDCA’s General Manager Eng. Mohamed Abu Hassanah.

“The National Media Council is fully committed to promoting innovation and establishing it as a sustainable cultural trait in the UAE,” said H.E. Al Mansoori. “This resonates with the forward-thinking vision of the UAE leadership, who has called for developing the national media sector and maintaining its competitiveness and modernity with regards to rapid global changes affecting the media industry.”

“With that in mind, the Council’s success as a media regulatory body to receive the Innovation Management Standards Certification is a testament to our efforts towards innovation, which we consider to be essential for addressing and overcoming the challenges facing the global media industry,” H.E. added. “Creativity is capable of transforming these obstacles into opportunities for the media sector to fulfil its role, uphold our national values, and achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

Al Mansoori congratulated officials and staff members at the National Media Council for this new achievement, which can be added to the NMC’s successful track record of excellence and innovation.