Al-Zeyoudi chairs meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment

The meeting was held at the Telal Resort Al Ain and attended by council members from local and federal authorities and the private sector.

Al-Zeyoudi stressed, during the meeting, that the Council was formed as part of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its efforts to adopt the best international practices, to promote sustainability as a lifestyle and a key element in all development efforts and preserve the local environment for current and future generations.

The Council’s first meeting in 2018 highlighted last year’s major environmental and climate change projects and initiatives and laid out its plans for the current year. The 38th Tree Planting Week, the Unified Address and Spatial Guidance System, and the Smart Board for Green Indicators were also given special focus.

The meeting provided updates on the national agenda on air quality and the proportion of treated waste of the total waste produced in the UAE. It also discussed the deliverables of the Climate Innovations Exchange, CLIX, hosted by the Ministry at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018.

It also reviewed the ambitious goals of the national air emissions inventory, the air quality satellite monitoring project, and ministerial decrees on the use of recycled materials and banned and restricted pesticides.

The Council was formed through Ministerial Decision No (795) for 2016, to oversee the country’s policy and strategies on climate change, environmental issues and sustainable development, as well as to develop plans to achieve them and represent the UAE in regional and international negotiations related to the Ministry’s work. The Council will also create relevant partnerships with the private sector, conduct studies and lead scientific research.

The Council, through these meetings, aims to find solutions to the county’s environmental challenges while maintaining economic growth and protecting its cultural and civilised heritage. It also aims to develop and implement a comprehensive and ambitious plan, which will serve as a regional example of dealing with climate change and the environment.