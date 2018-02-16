Minister of ‘Climate Change’ visits National Environment Day Exhibition

Dr. Al Zeyoudi made this statement while visiting the 21st National Environment Day Exhibition, which started Friday at the Festival Arena in Festival City Dubai, will last for five days, and will target school students and community members.

The UAE’s celebration of this year’s National Environment Day will take place from 4th February to June, under the theme, "Sustainable Production and Consumption," for the second consecutive year.

"Celebrating the National Environment Day during the Year of Zayed adds considerable value to the occasion. The UAE’s founding father and visionary leader always considered the environment as part and parcel of his philosophy and daily practices. Sustaining the environment for future generations was among the top priorities of his endeavours to build the country, paving the way for its sustainable development," Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

He explained that population growth and increasing levels of income caused by the UAE’s economic boom over the past four decades have led to non-sustainable production and consumption patterns, which are among the major challenges facing the country’s efforts to conserve its resources and ecosystems. Their negative impact is apparent in many areas, such as the country’s high ecological footprint per capita, and high water, energy and food consumption rates, as well as its high waste production and carbon emission rates, he added.

The National Environment Day Exhibition will highlight six focus areas - the environmental achievements of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the basics of agriculture, endangered animals, saving water and energy, waste sorting and recycling, and preserving the UAE’s marine eco-system. The exhibition aims to introduce children and families to the concepts of sustainable natural resources and environmental conservation and will present eight themed pavilions - "Zayed - Man of the Environment," "Little Farmer," "Forest," "Sustainable City," "Heroes of the Sea," "Waste Sorting," "Little Scientist" and "Cinema."