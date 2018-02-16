ERC provides fuel for urology hospital, kidney centres in Shabwa, Yemen

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided 36,000 litres of diesel fuel to power the Urology Hospital in Azzan and dialysis centres in the cities of Ataq and Baihan in Shabwa Governorate, Yemen.

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwa, stated that providing diesel fuel is part of the UAE's long-standing tradition of humanitarian action and its assistance to the people of Yemen.

Nasser Mussalam, Executive Director of the Kidney Centres in Shabwa, expressed his appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for their unlimited support for local underprivileged people.

The ERC has provided similar quantities of diesel fuel to the hospital and centres in February, and distributed medicine and provided dialysis treatment to patients with kidney failure.