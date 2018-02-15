FNC Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee discusses draft federal law on diplomatic corps

Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri chaired the meeting, which was attended by committee members Salem Ali Al Shehhi, Committee Moderator, Aza Soliman bin Soliman, Ahmed Mohammed Al Jarwan, Matar Hamad Al Shamsi and Khalifa Suhail Al Mazrouei.

The committee decided to invite representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to its next meeting, to discuss the law and another draft federal law on the regulation of the ministry.

According to the explanatory note received by the FNC, the draft federal law on the diplomatic and consular corps system aims to comply with local and international developments to diplomatic and consular corps affairs and the ministry. Therefore, the government decided to issue a new law to replace the current one, to enable the ministry to effectively perform its role, in light of the expansion of the country’s foreign relations.

The draft federal law will address the functions of members of the diplomatic and consular corps, as well as its grades, transfers and mandates, and the provisions related to the legal requirements of administrative employees who join foreign missions.