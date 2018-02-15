Fujairah CP receives President of World Taekwondo Federation

He stated this while receiving Dr. Chungown Choue, President of the WTF, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, today. Also in attendance was Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the UAE Taekwondo Federation and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 6th Fujairah International Open Championship.

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the final preparations to host the Fujairah International Open Championship while praising the trust of the international family of taekwondo in Fujairah, which helped it to become the host of the Taekwondo World Cup.

He also listened to a detailed explanation from Dr. Choue regarding the Azraq Taekwondo Academy in Jordan, its stages of completion and other matters related to the project.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed presented a donation of US$100,000 to establish the Azraq Taekwondo Academy, to enable Syrian refugees to practice sports and taekwondo in particular. The donation was praised by the WTF, due to its civilised, humanitarian and social nature.

Dr. Choue thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his role in supporting the federation’s humanitarian and sporting initiative while praising taekwondo’s progress in the UAE and admiring the efforts of the UAE Taekwondo Federation and the Fujairah Martial Arts Club.

Brigadier Al Zeyoudi thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his support, which assisted the preparations to host the championship and ensure the completion of the technical and administrative requirements of the UAE’s guests, namely athletes and officials, during their participation in the championship, which will be launched tomorrow at the Zayed Sports Complex.