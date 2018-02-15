Saudi-led Arab Coalition jet fighters launch 68 air strikes against Houthi targets

The coalition air force conducted four airstrikes on sites of the militias in Naham District, east of capital Sana'a, in addition to three operations targeting ammunition weapon caches in Sirwah District, west of Marib Governorate.

The operations included 37 raids on the militias’ military reinforcements in the districts of Harad and Midi of Lahej Governorate.

Six air strikes were also launched against six targets of the militias in Taiz Governorate.

The UAE Armed Forces are providing military, logistics and reconnaissance support to the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen while advancing towards the Jarahi District.