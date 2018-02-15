Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Envoy to Global Coalition Against ‘Daesh’

In a meeting held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the ongoing international joint coordination efforts to combat terrorism and extremism. They exchanged views on the Global Coalition's operations to combat ‘Daesh’, and means to eradicate the terrorist organisation and drain its resources.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and McGurk also reviewed issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouie, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Barbara A. Leaf, US Ambassador to the UAE.