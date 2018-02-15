UAE Ambassador distributes aid to Syrian refugees

This follows a grant received from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation as part of the "Emirati response to Syrian displaced persons campaign – Winter 2018" which began two weeks ago by the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache at the UAE Embassy in Beirut to help vulnerable, marginalised areas.

In his speech, Al Shamsi said that this aid confirms the strength of bilateral ties between the UAE and Lebanon and is aimed at enhancing the living conditions of the Syrian displaced persons, in implementation of the Year of Zayed initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"We realise the numerous burdens on Lebanon due to the Syrian displacement and we will continue providing humanitarian and development aid. We will coordinate with the Lebanese government to identify the priority projects that will reduce the suffering of Syrian displaced persons and the Lebanese community," he added.

He stressed that the UAE has occupied the first place for the third year in a row as the most giving country based on gross national income and has proven its ability to compete with the key international donors in the field of official development aid.

"Today, we are witnessing a giving act from the UAE in light of its keenness to provide fast aid to the displaced persons, including some widows in Akkar area, in a systematic way, according to lists in coordination with the municipalities," Maroubi said.

He thanked the UAE for always supporting Lebanon as well as Syrian displaced persons. He appreciated the country’s immediate response to the call of the ministry by allocating a food share of 5,000. He highlighted that the presence of Ambassador Al Shamsi proves the great attention given to displaced people who came to Lebanon seven years ago and are facing difficult conditions.

"We are grateful for this kind human gesture that reflects the good deeds of the UAE leadership and people," he said.

Emmanuel Gignac, Deputy Representative of the UNHCR, hailed this campaign as it comes during winter the time when the Syrian displacement crisis intensifies. He informed that they focused on the families that have not received any aid from the UNHCR or from any other organisation.

Gignac thanked the UAE for its continuous humanitarian support during the tragic crisis facing Syria.