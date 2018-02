The ceremony, held at the Hall of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Humanitarian Foundation, Ras Al-Khaimah, was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al-Khaimah, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials and dignitaries.