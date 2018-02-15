ERC inaugurates Al Kouda Elementary School in Tarim, Yemen

During the ceremony, Shawqi Al Tamimi, ERC Projects Supervisor in Hadramaut, toured the school halls that were restored. He was accompanied by Brigadier Mansour Al Tamimi, Director-General of Tarim District, Ali Omar bin Shehab, Director of the Education Office, Hassan Haydar, ERC Supervisor in Wadi Hadramaut, and several parents and social figures, who viewed the latest preparations and restoration to the building.

In a statement following the inauguration, Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC has prioritised the education system in Yemen, as per the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, due to the key role of education in restoring hope and rebuilding the country.

He added that the school’s inauguration is part of the UAE’s comprehensive efforts to support Hadramaut, especially in building and restoring local infrastructure.

Brigadier Tamimi expressed his happiness at the school’s inauguration after the completion of its restoration and maintenance. Such projects are the cornerstone of a promising future for the coming generations and achieving security and stability in Hadramaut, he stressed.

He also praised the efforts of the UAE’s government and people and their support for the local education sector through the ERC, as well as the ERC’s humanitarian efforts in many sectors to serve local citizens and establish the infrastructure requirements of educational projects.