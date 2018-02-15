Saif bin Zayed Academy for Policing and Security Studies a beacon of knowledge: Mohammed Al Rumaithi

He added that the academy is a leading beacon of knowledge and an outstanding addition to the country.

He said that naming the academy after Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, honours Sheikh Saif for his contribution to the advancement of the country’s police and security authorities.

Al Rumaithi affirmed that the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police is proud of the academy’s establishment and its efforts to improve the professional performance of police recruits, by providing them with general and practical training in various areas of police and security work, as well as assisting related scientific research, preparing advanced training programmes, monitoring training developments in police, security, administrative and technical areas, boosting scientific cooperation with science and police institutions, and preparing and training recruits in all specialisations.

The academy’s establishment also coincides with the country’s comprehensive development, in light of the UAE leadership’s faith in the importance of scientific research and its role in preparing police personnel capable of maintaining security, stability and discipline, and can contribute to the process of economic and social development, and meet security and police requirements and needs, according to the most advanced procedures and technologies, he concluded.