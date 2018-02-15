Abdullah bin Zayed, Ismail Ould Cheikh discuss latest developments in Yemen

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the efforts being exerted in this regard.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the significant efforts exerted by the UAE envoy during his tenure in the region. He also highlighted the UAE's unwavering stance in supporting the people of Yemen and its supportive commitment to legitimacy in the country to ensure the return of security and stability and to safeguard its sovereignty and unity.

He also emphasised the UAE's support for the efforts of the United Nations to reach a political solution in Yemen and the keenness of the country to provide assistance to the Yemeni people.

In turn, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General praised the support provided and the constant humanitarian assistance by the UAE for the people of Yemen.