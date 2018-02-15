Nahyan bin Mubarak receives British parliamentary delegation

The parties reviewed the friendly ties between the UAE and the UK, as well as prospects for cooperation across various sectors, including the political field.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, FNC, among other Council members, Sheikh Nahyan noted the success of UAE-UK historic ties.

Jones praised the comprehensive development journey embarked by the UAE across various fields under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the UAE.

He went on to express the UK's keenness to further strengthen its ties with the UAE for the interest of the two nations and their peoples.