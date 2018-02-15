Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signs MoU to promote sustainability

The MoU between MoCCAE and MAF was signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim, and the agreement will encourage collaboration over seven areas, including applying international best practices in sustainability across MAF’s portfolio, partnering in innovative and technological initiatives to protect the environment and mitigate climate change, and supporting the bridging of national and global partnerships for innovative, climate-smart industry development.

Speaking on the signing, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "Solving the challenges of climate change by optimising the implementation of laid plans and strategies requires action across nations and industries. We are pleased to join with Majid Al Futtaim in this agreement, which will provide positive examples and leadership that others can follow. Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to taking landmark steps in helping to create a more sustainable future for our region has been very clear to us through our previous partnerships with them."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi continued, "Last year, Majid Al Futtaim unveiled its strategy to become net positive in water consumption and carbon emissions by 2040, with the cooperation of the ministry. As part of the net positive strategy, Majid Al Futtaim has been measuring its current carbon and water impact, and has been implementing measures to reduce it through projects focused on decreasing carbon emissions and water consumption."

Commenting on the importance of their partnership with MoCCAE, Alain Bejjani, said, "We are honoured to renew our long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, with the aim to achieve sustainability goals and preserve the environment in line with the overall vision of the UAE."

Bejjani added that public-private partnerships have become essential, more than ever, to address climate change and ensure a more prosperous future for all nations.

"Our partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is a major step on our path towards cementing sustainability principals in all areas. The UAE Government has always spearheaded efforts in promoting sustainability development. And we hope through our sustainability initiatives to inspire others in the region to follow suit. Majid Al Futtaim is proud to be the first company in the Middle East to commit to a net positive future, resulting in a positive corporate footprint by 2040," he added.