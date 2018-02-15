UAE donation to help children with rare diseases in Serbia

Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Serbia handed over the of the donation, part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's foreign aid programme, to the Director of the Institute, Dr. Radoje Simi.



Al Shamsi said that humanitarian assistance is one of the pillars of the UAE's foreign policy, and its principles were established by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and are based on providing assistance to nations and peoples without discrimination.



The UAE diplomat said the donation also coincides with International Childhood Cancer Day, which is marked on February 15th, stressing the importance of being part of concerted efforts to fight the disease.



The Director of the Institute thanked the UAE for the generous donation, saying it will go towards helping a large number of children suffering with difficult and rare diseases being treated at the hospital.