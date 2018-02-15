UAE Ambassador, UN Special Representative discuss boosting joint efforts in Somalia

The meeting reviewed relations between the United Arab Emirates and the UN Office in Somalia, as well as mechanisms of joint work to support the country's security, stability and development, as well as its humanitarian situation.

Keating lauded the UAE's efforts and its continuous support of Somalia in various fields and its prominent role in improving the country's development.



The UAE Ambassador, in turn, thanked the UN Special Representative for his visit expressing his keenness to strengthen cooperation relations between the UAE Embassy and the UN Office as part of efforts to provide further support.