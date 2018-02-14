Mohamed bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the couples and wished them a felicitous life ever after.
The families of the newly wed expressed their euphoria over the attendance of Sheikh Mohamed and extended him their deep appreciation.
The ceremony, which was attended by a number of officials, included folkloric shows that were greatly appreciated by the attendees.
