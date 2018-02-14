Mohamed bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Abu Dhabi

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday attended a reception to celebrate the mass wedding of a number of couples of Al Baharna Family at Rotana Park Hotel, Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the couples and wished them a felicitous life ever after.

The families of the newly wed expressed their euphoria over the attendance of Sheikh Mohamed and extended him their deep appreciation.

The ceremony, which was attended by a number of officials, included folkloric shows that were greatly appreciated by the attendees.