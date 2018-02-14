UAE forces support Yemeni Army in advancing toward Al Garahi Directorate

The Yemeni National Army and resistance managed to move forward toward east of Al Garahi Directorate, and controlled most of the strategic areas in the city, after ensuring their control over Hays and the strongholds used by the militias following large-scale combing operations of the plantation areas and surrounding districts, inflicting heavy damage on the coup perpetrators on the Red Sea coast.



A source of the Yemeni resistance told Emirates News Agency that the Houthis are fleeing the areas in mass and sustaining heavy losses on the Red Sea Coast.



He added that a number of the militiamen surrendered to the liberation forces after the siege staged on the city of Hays and Jebel Al Dabbas.

The UAE forces are providing logistics and military support to the land, air and sea operations launched by the coalition in addition to the continued humanitarian aid for the Yemeni people in their suffering from the acts of terror perpetrated by the Iranian militias.



The UAE armed forces have managed to cut off the supply lines used by the Houthi militias to the liberated areas where the Yemeni forces found 11 long-range rockets and a number of tanks and military vehicles belonging to the rebels.