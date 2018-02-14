Abdullah bin Zayed, BENS delegation discuss latest regional developments

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.



Sheikh Abdullah underlined the deeply UAE-US strategic relations.



For his part, Norton Schwartz lauded the prominent standing of the UAE as a role model for stability, openness and progress in the Middle East.

He also commended the UAE's support for international efforts to realise peace and stability in the world and counter extremism and terrorism.



The Washington-based BENS is a unique nonprofit comprised of over 450 senior business and industry executives who volunteer their time and expertise to address the national security community’s most pressing challenges.