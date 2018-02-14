National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival to start Thursday

The festival has been organised by the Ministry of Education within the framework of the UAE Innovation Month and features a variety of initiatives that will last from 15th to 19th February, 2018.



This year’s festival will include several activities and programmes that meet the needs of all age groups and segments of the community. It will comprise new initiatives that reflect the growing importance of the role of science and technology in achieving economic development in the UAE and promoting the development of innovation-based education.



Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, stressed that the festival’s significance is increasing in light of the national directives to make innovation the cornerstone of the journey based on advanced knowledge and science. She further highlighted that the festival has become a major event that adds to educational skills and expertise in line with the importance of the current phase and the prospects of future comprehensive development and the industrial revolution.



She stressed that the festival is an opportunity for students and various segments of the community to explore ongoing developments in science, technology, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence while noting that it will include activities, programmes, competitions, initiatives and workshops presented by experts and international academic leaders, which will enrich the knowledge of the audience. The festival will also be entertaining and beneficial to both families and visitors, she added.

Dr. Amena Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Sector of Activities and Director of the Innovation and Leadership Administration at the Ministry of Education, stated that they reviewed 937 requests this year, with 618 coming from the science exhibition and 319 from the "Fikrati" competition. Fikrati, meaning my idea, encourages young elementary students (Kindergarten up to grade 5) to present their innovative ideas with confidence to qualified specialists in a friendly competitive environment. The competition will also attract bright, young students curious about the sciences, innovative ideas and help them with their personal development.



According to the assessment by the requests committee, 100 approved projects designed by 233 students will be displayed in the science exhibition while that Fekrati competition will include 77 innovative ideas from elementary students, she said in conclusion.

One of the most popular attractions at this year’s event, the outdoor Family Festival is hosting an array of family-friendly adventurous activities, workshops, virtual reality games, entertainment and shows that visitors of all ages can enjoy.



Visitors can discover the scientific phenomenon behind 14 interactive exhibits from the Swiss Science Center Technorama, that are sure to leave you mesmerised, no matter how much you know (or don’t know) about science, art and technology. They can also experience the wonders of virtual reality and immerse yourself in workshops from companies including Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, The Jam Jar, Medaf Studios, Etihad Innovation, Pixel Hunters and Spacetoon.

Welcoming prominent names from across the globe that have made a significant impact in the science, technology, innovation and research sectors, the three-day conference will facilitate the sharing of knowledge, experiences and success stories. With 500 decision makers, thought leaders, teachers and principals at the conference, it’s a key platform for the Ministry of Education to bring the education community together to understand the Ministry’s trajectory towards science, technology, innovation and creativity.



Industrial Revolution X (IR-X), a multi-purpose program designed to equip UAE nationals with the knowledge, skills and hands-on expertise required to keep apace with new technologies and scientific advancements globally, will also be launched. It will focus on 4IR disciplines that include AI, deep learning, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving cars, robotics and blockchain.

Consisting of three core tracks: Entrepreneurship, Research, and Employment, IR-X plays an integral role in building a knowledge-based economy and a workforce capable of meeting future market requirements. All tracks are open to high achieving Emiratis in their senior year or recent graduates with a Bachelor, Master or PhD degree.



The student retreat will welcome 100 elite Emirati students from across the UAE to discuss challenges, aspirations and expectations from the educational system. We invite all Emirati students between grades 9 and 12 to sign up and be part of the discussions.