Arab Coalition supports Hadramaut Elite Forces in controlling entries to Wadi Al Masini

Military sources have said that the Hadramaut Elite Forces spread on a large scale and developed a number of military barriers to cut off the road to the Valley area before Al Qaeda militants amid a military air coverage.
A military source added that the legitimacy forces are getting ready to launch a comprehensive operation to get rid of Al Qaeda forces on all the areas used by the terrorist organisation in launching acts of terror to destabilise the country.
A military source added that the legitimacy forces are getting ready to launch a comprehensive operation to get rid of Al Qaeda forces on all the areas used by the terrorist organisation in launching acts of terror to destabilise the country.