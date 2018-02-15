Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday a delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), headed by its Commandant Major General Rashad Mohammed Al Sa'adi.
Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the College's academic and training programmes.

He praised the role played by the NDC in researching and analysing the strategic depth of homeland security and highlighting the importance of national defence resources. He also applauded the College's programmes, aimed at building capabilities, nurturing leaders of the future and equipping them with the tools for shaping national policies and strategies.