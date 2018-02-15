Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the College's academic and training programmes.
He praised the role played by the NDC in researching and analysing the strategic depth of homeland security and highlighting the importance of national defence resources. He also applauded the College's programmes, aimed at building capabilities, nurturing leaders of the future and equipping them with the tools for shaping national policies and strategies.
