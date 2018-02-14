UAE leads development towards future: Hanif Al Qassim

This type of gathering does not happen in any other location in the world at the same scale and level of inclusion and diversity, as it does in the UAE, he added.



In a statement, Al Qassim said that the Summit’s role has become globally important, as it has become an opportunity to draw a future roadmap to launch new ideas, exchange knowledge and discuss the challenges facing the world. A discussion also took place between prominent minds from around the world, to create innovative solutions, he explained.



Al Qassim went on to say that the Summit’s attendees will return to their countries with new ideas, innovative expertise and success stories that can be repeated, as well as with the knowledge to elevate and improve the lives of their people.

He noted that WGS 2018 is a leading contribution by the UAE and its government to the world, as it has become, due to the wisdom of its leadership, a centre of spreading goodness and knowledge and a meeting place for cultures, ideas and expertise, as well as a platform for learning the best practices and exchanging successful expertise, which are key to promoting the soft power that will establish the UAE’s role and elevate its international stature.



Al Qassim highlighted the importance of continuing the Summit, showcasing its success, and teaching future generations about its wisdom and its benefit to the world while reflecting the goodwill of the UAE and its people and promoting the values of tolerance, co-existence, cooperation and partnership, values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The celebration of the Year of Zayed during the Summit has helped to create a path of giving for future generations, he concluded.