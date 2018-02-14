Saud Al Qasimi receives Costa Rica's Foreign Minister

  • Wednesday 14, February 2018 in 8:09 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah on Wednesday received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammad City, Manuel Antonio Gonzalez Sanz, Minister of Foreign Relations and Worship of Costa Rica, currently on a state visit to the country, and discussed ways of boosting bilateral investment relations.

The Cost Rican minister diplomat commended the rapid progress witnessed by the UAE across different domains, underling the importance of advancing bilateral relations to higher levels.

His Highness Sheikh Saud hosted a luncheon in honour of the Costa Rican minister and his accompanying delegation.

The visit is the first of a Costa Rican Foreign Minister and is in line with the friendship ties between the two countries in general and with the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah in particular. 

The meeting was attended by the Costa Rican Ambassador to the UAE Francisco J. Chacon Hernandez.