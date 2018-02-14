Saud Al Qasimi receives Costa Rica's Foreign Minister

The Cost Rican minister diplomat commended the rapid progress witnessed by the UAE across different domains, underling the importance of advancing bilateral relations to higher levels.



His Highness Sheikh Saud hosted a luncheon in honour of the Costa Rican minister and his accompanying delegation.



The visit is the first of a Costa Rican Foreign Minister and is in line with the friendship ties between the two countries in general and with the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah in particular.

The meeting was attended by the Costa Rican Ambassador to the UAE Francisco J. Chacon Hernandez.