VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attend wedding reception

Held at the Armed Forces Officers' Club in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the event was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior civilian and military officials and relatives of the bride and bridegroom.