VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attend wedding reception

  • Wednesday 14, February 2018 in 7:33 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended a reception hosted by Lt. General Jumabin Ahmed Al Bowardi on the occasion of the wedding of his son to the daughter of Humaid Obeid Al Mansouri.
Held at the Armed Forces Officers' Club in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the event was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior civilian and military officials and relatives of the bride and bridegroom.