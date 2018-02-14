ERC distributes food aid to hospital staff in Hadramaut, Yemen

An ERC delegation visited the hospital this morning to identify the needs of its low-income contract workers, and distribute humanitarian assistance and basic food supplies.



Abdul Aziz Al Jaberi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, highlighted the ERC’s desire to distribute aid, and continue its efforts to provide relief to those with limited income, and are suffering from tough economic conditions.



He noted that the ERC’s humanitarian campaign is part of a programme to provide relief for underprivileged, which coincides with the Year of Zayed. He also noted the ERC’s efforts to distribute food aid in Hadramaut, by providing thousands of food and medical packages.

The medical staff of Tarim General Hospital expressed their appreciation for the ERC and its continuous support, which includes providing an ambulance and maintaining the hospital’s facilities.