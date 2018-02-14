UAE Embassy organises UAE cultural project in Cordoba, Spain

Showing the films is an opportunity to showcase and present UAE cinema to a Spanish audience and highlight the developments witnessed by the "Seventh Art" and cultural industries in the UAE, which succeeded in attaining a leading reputation in the international arts and culture scene.



The showing of Emirati films in many Spanish cities is part a series of cultural activities organised by the embassy.



The films, which are currently being shown in C?rdoba, include "The Tainted Veil" by Emirati director Nahla Al Fahad, Syrian director Mazen Al Khayrat, and British director Ovidio Salazar, and the films, "Hamama" and "Nearby Sky," by Emirati director Nujoom Alghanem, as well as "Dar Al Hay" by Emirati director Ali Mustafa, and "Nanny Culture" by British director Paul James, which is based on a story by Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan that revealed the lives of British nannies in the UAE.



The Casa Arabe’s main goal is to consolidate the overall relations between Spain and Arab countries through cultural, educational, scientific and economic activities, as well as to promote knowledge, information, analysis, dialogue and discussion about Arab communities.