UAE-Belarus Political Deliberation Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

Co-chaired by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Andrei Dapkiunas, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the meeting saw discussions on a variety of issues of mutual concern and methods of strengthening bilateral cooperation to serve the interest of both countries. The two parties also took stock of the latest regional and global developments.



Al Jarman stressed the UAE's keenness to advance these ties so as to meet the aspirations of leaders in both countries and called on Belarus to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai whose theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" is shared by the two countries in terms of objectives and expectations.



''We are looking forward to working with Belarus to deliver an exceptional event, which will leave a sustainable genuine legacy for generations and translate the two countries’ aspirations for sustainable development and clean energy," he stated.

Al Jarman called on both countries to benefit from their competitive strengths and economic growth to expand joint cooperation in economic, trade, tourism and cultural fields, and to exchange expertise and build capacities in advanced sciences and skills as well as artificial intelligence, innovation and transfer of technology and knowledge.



He welcomed the recent decision by the Government of Belarus to exempt UAE citizens from entry visa requirements.

Internationally, Al Jarman affirmed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation in matters of mutual interest in regional and international gatherings, including the UN.



Dapkiunas said UAE-Belarus relations enjoy the support and care of President Alexander Lukashenko. He further asserted that Belarus would remain a reliable partner of the UAE and it highly values the ties of friendship and mutual confidence.

The two parties reviewed local, regional and global efforts to counter terrorism and extremism and find effective solutions to the aggravating crises in the region and restore stability in a way that contributes to maintaining regional and world peace, security and stability.