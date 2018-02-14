Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution establishing the 'Saif bin Zayed Academy for Policing and Security Studies'

The Resolution stipulates that the Academy aims to enhance career performance skills of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ staff, among others, by providing applied courses and applied training across the policing and security studies areas.



It also stipulates that the Academy shall be responsible for establishing general and applied training programmes in policing and security studies, as well as enhancing cooperation with academic and policing institutions.



According to the Resolution, the Academy will be managed by a Board of Directors to be appointed by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, it will also have an Academic Board which will be appointed by the Academy board.