Active participation from youth in ‘E-Voting Corner’ initiative

As part of the joint initiative, the Youth Hub hosted an electronic voting platform from 4th - 8th February 2018, which was designed to allow users to vote in the FNC elections. The objective was to familiarise young individuals with the electoral process, allowing voters to choose their representatives in the Federal National Council.



Concluding the initiative, the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs lauded Youth Hub officials for their efforts, awarding them a commemorative shield in the presence of Under-Secretary of the Ministry, Tariq Hilal Lootah.



Lootah went over the electronic voting system as he visited the E-Voting Corner at the Youth Hub. The UAE has implemented the pioneering system during previous rounds of FNC elections, which ensured seamless operations, high-quality services, transparency and faster results.

The electronic voting system is a smart and innovative procedure, and a culmination of the development of the electoral process. A result of the joint efforts between several UAE Government agencies, the system also reflects a shift in the UAE’s political life, where the country embraced an advanced electronic voting system in FNC elections in 2006, 2011 and 2015.