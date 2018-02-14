Al Bowardi receives US Ambassador

During the meeting, they reviewed distinguished relations between the UAE and US in the defence and military fields, and discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views.
Al Bowardi appreciated Leaf's role during her tenure. In turn, the ambassador expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation for the cooperation she has received during her position, which has contributed in developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting, they reviewed distinguished relations between the UAE and US in the defence and military fields, and discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views.