Al Bowardi receives US Ambassador

  • Wednesday 14, February 2018 in 4:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM:The Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, on Wednesday received Barbara A. Leaf, US Ambassador to the UAE, who has completed her term as an ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed distinguished relations between the UAE and US in the defence and military fields, and discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views.

Al Bowardi appreciated Leaf's role during her tenure. In turn, the ambassador expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation for the cooperation she has received during her position, which has contributed in developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.