Saif bin Zayed launches global inspiration platform, “Zayed, the Inspirer”

The initiative aims to celebrate the legacy of the UAE founder, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, who has declared 2018 as the "Year of Zayed".



The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Also attending were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of WGS.



“Inspiration and entrepreneurship are incentives to advance people to higher-level positions,” he said. “Given its victorious journey, mega strategic projects and safety and security, the UAE is worthy to be called the ‘land of inspiration’,” he added.



“Seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges are key foundations for success. Inspiration, challenge and seizing opportunities are inherent traits of Their Highnesses Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” he said.



“The UAE’s accomplishments were attained thanks to the efforts of the country’s wise leadership and people, and the foundations of positive citizenship, faith and futuristic vision, with sustained integrity, morals and vision. If the leadership managed to make achievements using capabilities they had back in the 60s and 70s, then today’s youth must appreciate the resources they have and look towards the future.”



Concluding, Sheikh Saif said: “Leaders of the UAE have passed down inspiration to all citizens and residents, in the country that is home to more than 200 different nationalities living in perfect coexistence. The UAE is testament to inspiration, through which our leaders have managed to turn challenges into landmark achievements.”



