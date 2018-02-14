UN welcomes commitment of Saudi Arabia, UAE to support the humanitarian response plan in Yemen

In a press statement, he said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE had agreed with the United Nations on ways to transfer such funding by March 31. $ 930 million will be allocated to support Yemen's humanitarian response plan for 2018.



The two countries have stressed the need to use funding solely on humanitarian grounds, regardless of any other considerations, he said.



He pointed out that the Saudi and the UAE represents one third of the total amount of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen of $ 2.96 billion.

This pledge, once received, will reduce hunger, contain diseases, provide basic health care, water services and education and reduce the suffering of millions of Yemeni people throughout the country.