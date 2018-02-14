Abdullah bin Zayed meets with UNESCO Director General

  • Wednesday 14, February 2018 in 1:30 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tuesday met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the World Government Summit.
They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and UNESCO and its various activities. Azoulay hailed the role played by the UAE to support dialogue among cultures, civilisations, and UNESCO's educational and cultural programmes.

Among those who attended the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Omar Saif Ghobash, the UAE Ambassador to France, and Abdullah Ali Musabah Al Naimi, UAE Permanent Representative to UNESCO.