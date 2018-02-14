Abdullah bin Zayed meets with UNESCO Director General

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and UNESCO and its various activities. Azoulay hailed the role played by the UAE to support dialogue among cultures, civilisations, and UNESCO's educational and cultural programmes.



Among those who attended the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Omar Saif Ghobash, the UAE Ambassador to France, and Abdullah Ali Musabah Al Naimi, UAE Permanent Representative to UNESCO.