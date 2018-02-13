Mohamed bin Zayed receives UNESCO Director General

The meeting, attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, discussed a number of topics related to education and culture, as well as the role of the UNESCO in preserving heritage around the world.



Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed UAE's support to the UNESCO's initiatives and programmes for education, culture and heritage and its endeavours to promote the culture of tolerance and peace among nations and peoples of the world.



The UNESCO Director General praised the UAE's support to the Organisation's cultural and educational programmes and underlined the projects undertaken by the UAE to assist various countries in the areas of education, healthcare and sustainable development.

The meeting was also attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.