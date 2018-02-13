Mansour bin Zayed witnesses the launch of "Young Arab Pioneers" initiative

The launch, which took place at the end of its participation in the World Government Summit 2018, celebrates 100 young men and women under the age of 35 from various Arab countries, for their accomplishments that present an honourable image of Arab youth.

The launch was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, and several officials.

In his statement during the launch, Sheikh Mansour said the Arab youths are leaders of the future and the renewable energy that is capable of regaining the region’s civilised stature.

He added that the youth, with their abilities, expertise, qualifications, moderation and openness to the world, are the ones capable of creating positive changes and realising the Arab dream of a safe, stable, tolerant, prosperous and happy future.

He also urged them to feel greater loyalty and belonging to their countries while stressing that the key developments witnessed by the world are the tools that will enable them to advance their communities in various areas.

"We are proud of our young Arab pioneers and their accomplishments and giving because they overcame their challenges and created opportunities to change their communities for the better. Their creative ideas became innovative and inspirational projects that create hope," Sheikh Mansour stated.

The initiative aims to strengthen the participation of the Young Arab Pioneers in an encouraging and inspiring forum.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Monday joined the 100 Young Arab Pioneers who participated in the World Government Summit in workshops that discussed the key issues hindering the advancement of Arab communities and innovative solutions and initiatives that aim to support Arab governments in adopting their future plans.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "Today, with the launch of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative, the Arab youth are gaining new experiences in discussing the key issues and challenges facing Arab communities with depth and transparency, to create sustainable solutions that will form the foundations of advancing and developing our communities."