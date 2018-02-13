Mohammed bin Rashid visits "Dubai 10X", directs government to launch more projects

His Highness stressed that the UAE government always prioritises the happiness of the country's citizens, residents and visitors in all its projects and services. This came during the visit of His Highness to the Dubai 10X platform at the World Governments Summit, which took place in Dubai from 11 to 13 February.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on 10X 2.0, the second edition of the innovative initiative launched at last year's World Government Summit. 10X aims to enable Dubai government authorities to be ahead of the world across all key sectors, and transform Dubai to the city of the future, by deploying today what cities around the world will apply ten years later.

His Highness was also briefed on 26 approved projects submitted by 24 government entities. The programme, when announced last year, received 160 ideas, projects and initiatives submitted by 36 organisations.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed issued directives to adopt more innovative projects and initiatives that helps entities embrace innovation and enhance the ability of government departments to offer services that are better, faster and with highest global standards.

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launched on Monday the 26 projects under the Dubai 10X initiative at an event during the World Government Summit 2018.

The Dubai 10X initiative runs under the leadership of Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.