UAE Parliamentary Division participates in third session of Arab Parliament in Cairo

The delegation included FNC and Arab Parliament members Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee; Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Affairs Committee, and Aisha Salem bin Samnoh, Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee in the Arab Parliament.

Al Yamahi stated that today’s session of the Arab League discussed the outcomes of the third conference of the Arab Leagues and Arab Parliamentary Speakers that was held last Sunday at its headquarters, which included the approval of a comprehensive Arab pact to combat and eradicate terrorism.

He added that the session also discussed developments in joint Arab action, including the Palestinian issue and a report by the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Affairs Committee and other key Arab issues, such as solidarity with the Lebanese people against recent Israeli threats and an attack on vital locations in Lebanon, as well as supporting the Syrian people to face recent air attacks on Syria.

Al Naqbi said that today’s session discussed various topics, including the unanimous approval of members to activate Article 5 of the Parliament’s statute that grants it further powers, as well as the reports of its four committees and the first report on the state of human rights in the Arab world.



Aisha bin Samnoh stated that the session discussed a range of key topics, including the report of the Palestine Committee, which affirmed the parliament’s rejection of the decision of Donald Trump, President of the United States, regarding Jerusalem and stressed that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

She added that the session saw a presentation on the reports of the parliament’s four committees, including a report from the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee that included a report of the sub-committee charged with drafting a unified Arab draft law on education and scientific research, as well as the proposal of the President of the Arab Parliament to organise the Arab Football Championship and draft related practical recommendations.

The session also included a presentation on a draft policy to help women and children who are refugees, and the planning of a related conference, and a proposal to establish a consultative council on women’s and children’s issues in the Arab world, she further added.