Mohammed bin Rashid attends initial tests of the world’s first autonomous pods

The project is developed by the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in cooperation with Next Future Transportation; and part of RTA’s efforts under Dubai Future Accelerators initiatives.

The initial tests took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, WGS 2018, in Dubai, and was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future.

The autonomous pods are designed to travel short and medium distances in dedicated lanes. They can be coupled in 15 to 20 seconds or detached, depending on the destination of riders, in 5 seconds. The autonomous pods are fitted with cameras and electromechanical technologies to carry out the coupling and detaching processes, and this feature can be activated while in motion.

The main system comprises 3D cameras, and the second one is a standby system based on ordinary cameras, and the last is operated manually by the operator.