During the visit, which is part of Rahma’s national campaign, Dr. Al-Suwaidi highlighted the dangers of cancer and the importance of raising awareness about it, as well as its causes and ways of prevention. They also distributed gifts, clothes and blankets to cancer patients and met with Mubarak Mohammed Al Khailli, Director of the Camp and members of the Emirati rescue team.
Rahma distributes gifts to cancer patients in Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp in Jordan
- Tuesday 13, February 2018 in 7:19 PM