Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ismail Ould Cheikh

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the efforts being made in this regard.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the U.N. Special Envoy for his efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis during his term in the region. He also discussed the efforts being made by the UAE and the Arab Alliance led by Saudi Arabia to support the brotherly Yemeni people to restore their security and stability, in addition to actions taken to provide support and humanitarian aid to Yemenis.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's keenness to support the U.N. efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen and to end the insurgency, so as to purge the country of terrorist groups and ensure the return of security and stability.

Ismail, in turn, expressed his thanks for the UAE's role in providing continuous humanitarian assistance to Yemenis.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.