Mohammed bin Rashid attends signing of MoU between UAE and Portugal

The MoU was signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Portugal's Minister of the Presidency and of Administrative Modernisation, Maria Manuel Leitao Marques on the sidelines of the 6th World Government Summit, WGS 2018.

Al Gergawi asserted that the UAE Government is keen to enhance cooperation with countries that share the same vision towards a better future. He also highlighted the importance of this step that reflects the leadership’s vision towards boosting UAE’s global position by constructing new partnerships that help promote best governance practices.



The World Government Summit plays a significant role in formulating global trends as it serves as an interactive platform for international cooperation between governments, he added.

The MoU furnishes for a better collaboration and knowledge sharing between UAE and Portugal in fields of public governance, digitisation, and e-government; sectors that enhance happiness and quality of life while motivating innovation and excellence. According to the MoU, a joint committee will be formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement.