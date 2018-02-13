UAE participates in international coalition meeting against Daesh in Kuwait

The meeting also dealt with the nature of the challenge that follows the military victory and the necessity of creating the conditions required for the return of refugees and services as well as cleaning the area of mines, while also discussing the need to move forward in Syria.

In his speech to the meeting, Dr. Gargash thanked Kuwait for hosting it and emphasised the UAE's commitment to the alliance against Daesh. He reaffirmed this commitment reflects the UAE's belief in the need to address the threat of extremism and terrorism. He added that the UAE is a strong partner and committed to address hate and terrorism speech, outlining the UAE's efforts in this regard.

He also expressed the UAE's support for the efforts of the Iraqi government on this issue.