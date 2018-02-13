Mohammed bin Rashid receives WTO’s Director-General

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Azevedo discussed a number of topics related to global trade and current economic situation, and ways to enhance trade between countries and maintaining regulations that protects WTO’s members.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the WGS, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.