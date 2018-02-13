Mohammed bin Rashid receives Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Tuesday received Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who is participating at the World Government Summit, WGS 2018.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Mr. Browne and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways of finding new mechanisms to strengthen cooperation, especially in the culture, tourism and investment sectors.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda commended the civilisational progress witnessed by the UAE, pointing out to the country's infrastructure that, he described, as meeting the international standards.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the WGS, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court.